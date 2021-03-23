Transcript for With rise in anti-Asian American hate crimes, experts warn of mental health impact

With anti Asian American hate crimes rising health experts warn of a surge in another crisis. A mental health one half. An advocacy group tracking reported aggression targeting Asian Americans. Says they received nearly 3800. Reports this past year is it's like the kind New York City based health care worker christianity and experienced in August while commuting to help patients battling cold in nineteen she was spat on and verbally assaulting. With virus related slurs on a pack subway car. These are stealing all all my arm my hair back. He starts yelling out these racial era and China. Regarding the virus you were exam mining road isn't any. Thanks says the man ran off but experience still with her I don't really know if it's now an Ali's. Constantly on the ground up in each outrageous as racist aggression can have a long lasting mental health than it. When your experience racial. They have things eat. Eat eat. Increased substance use and increase soon. Recently incidents surfacing almost stately and elderly Asian American man robbed assaulted later dying in Oakland California do the Communist China. Any New York City this woman in a cab verbally assaulting a man on the street and a man police identify as Robert long has been arrested and charged with murder in the deaths of eight people including six Asian American women at the re Atlanta response. It's outer. Security. Hey it's not Asian Americans are getting us all to enter her ass tang says she is suffered further mental health stress seen incidents like birds. Not that it. Is that iris oh he being harassed an assault that because. Is your mission I think he needs to operate encourages anyone impacted to lean into their feelings. Number one. Era. And no virtue BO where some. You're. And EC. Soaring Shah a ET news Los Angeles.

