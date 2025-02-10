Rise in egg thefts amid nationwide shortage
The thefts come amid a soaring number of bird flu infections across the United States, which is causing an egg shortage.
February 10, 2025
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Senate considers nomination of Tulsi Gabbard for Director of National Intelligence
- Live
Assault trial for A$AP Rocky continues
- Live
House meets for legislative business
- Live
Tracking winter storms from Midwest to East Coast, plus next storm for West Coast
- Live
Closing bell at New York Stock Exchange
Top Stories
Top Stories
Rise in egg thefts amid nationwide shortage2 hours ago
Hamas says it's delaying next hostage exchange3 hours ago
DeepSeek banned from government devices in New York state4 hours ago
Dogs rescued from shelters during LA wildfires now up for adoption2 hours ago
Recapping all of the fun at the Super Bowl2 hours ago
Expanding opportunities for women in football2 hours ago
Content creators spread awareness of Black History Month on social media1 hour ago
Trump vocalizes plans for Gaza, tariffs and pennies4 hours ago
Rep. Tom Emmer discusses President Trump’s recent policy changes2 hours ago
At least 13 injured in Pennsylvania chemical plant explosion2 hours ago
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting new pennies2 hours ago
At least 40 dead in Guatemala bus crashFeb 10, 2025
Super Bowl 2025’s biggest momentsFeb 10, 2025
Breaking down Super Bowl surprises3 hours ago
Eagles win Super Bowl LIX against ChiefsFeb 10, 2025
Philadelphia celebrates Eagles winning Super Bowl LIXFeb 10, 2025
Trump to impose new tariffs on aluminum and steelFeb 10, 2025
Influenza on the rise across USFeb 10, 2025
Teen accused of dozen break-ins targeting young girlsFeb 10, 2025
East Coast to get slammed by 3 straight stormsFeb 10, 2025
Inside Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime showFeb 10, 2025
Which ads won the 2025 Super Bowl?Feb 10, 2025
Women's heart health: What you need to knowFeb 10, 2025
First look at Conan O'Brien's Oscar promoFeb 10, 2025
2 charged in death of 23-year-old Army soldierFeb 10, 2025
1-of-a-kind animal shelter helps the little guysFeb 10, 2025
White House challenges authority of courtsFeb 09, 2025
Trump brings unprecedented security to the 2025 Super BowlFeb 09, 2025
18 million impacted by cross-country winter stormsFeb 09, 2025
Talks start for second phase of Israel-Hamas ceasefire dealFeb 09, 2025
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022