Transcript for Risk of coronavirus to American people remains low despite deaths: Pence

At the present moment. We have 43 domestic cases the corona virus. 48 cases of individuals who returned to the United States. Of the domestic cases 29 of the 43 are either California or Washington State. And we have we have communities that are facing. Facing water. The experts tell us could potentially be a cluster. In those communities. Sadly today. There were four additional fatalities. Raising the number that six Americans have lost their life for the corona virus found on behalf of the president. And all of the American people we extend our deepest condolences. And sympathies to the families. Of those that were lost. Despite today's sad news. Let's be clear. The risks. To the American people. Of the corona virus remains low according to all of the experts that were working with across the government.

