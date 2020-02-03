-
Now Playing: Black Girls Cheer: How a mom’s social media group sparked a movement
-
Now Playing: Risk of coronavirus to American people remains low despite deaths: Pence
-
Now Playing: US stock markets surge amid coronavirus concerns
-
Now Playing: Girl with spina bifida has sweetest reaction to Barbie that's 'just like her'
-
Now Playing: Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus dies
-
Now Playing: Jack Welch, former head of General Electric dies at age 84
-
Now Playing: Miss Staten Island banned from St. Patrick’s Day parade over sexuality
-
Now Playing: 2 quarantined travelers to leave Nebraska Medical Center
-
Now Playing: ‘Mourners’ pay respects to local Taco Bell
-
Now Playing: New York’s response to the coronavirus
-
Now Playing: UCLA gymnast goes viral for floor routine
-
Now Playing: Frozen over homes create winter wonderland
-
Now Playing: ‘Doomsday’ husband says missing kids are ‘safe’ as wife awaits extradition
-
Now Playing: New York City set to remove iconic payphones off the streets
-
Now Playing: What we know about COVID-19
-
Now Playing: All eyes on stock markets after worst week since 2008
-
Now Playing: Heavy rain, strong storms target water-logged South
-
Now Playing: 2 Americans dead from coronavirus as global death toll reaches over 3,000
-
Now Playing: We worked out like Chris Hemsworth
-
Now Playing: 'The Bachelor' preview: Peter panics over his conversation with Madison