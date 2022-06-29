‘It’s like a river:’ Florida resident reacts to Ian’s surge

Susan Flack of Naples, Florida, reacts to the floodwaters that swamped her condo building Wednesday afternoon after Hurricane Ian came ashore on Wednesday afternoon.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live