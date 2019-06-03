Transcript for 3 river otters stolen from animal sanctuary

Animal adventures runs about 200 yards off the road and tucked away on twelve acres of land now the big question tonight. Is why someone would come all the way down Huard is still three river otters from. At this and closer and why. And Allen says hello and meow. Boy Freeman has been calling her animal adventure sanctuary in coats home for over three years now. Along with over 200 other animals from kangaroos to pigs to camels and even dogs and she knows them all by name. Lou says. You gotta be nicer than that. Monday morning Freeman waking up to find three rare river otters missing segment nest in bed the latch to their enclosure as seen here intact no sign of forced entry or honor footprint. Those first moments you don't know what to think you know the last thing on your mind is that you've been vandalized orbit somebody would. Take a mission of peace and turn it on its ear. During the Sunday overnight hours Freeman saying the Stafford knew something was wrong after hearing a high pitched scream. After that scream everything went silent in the month ten seconds later the peacocks which are pretty good alarm system. Localized in the darkness. Com which is rare. Freeman saying there is no way the artist could have escaped due to the design of the and closer her biggest concern. Their safety. You know not knowing who who has them or why. You know are they being properly cared for disease does this person even know what what they eat and what they need you know they're not as a creature that you can just what in the caved in devastating. It's just devastating. Freeman calling this sanctuary her peace park now if only she could get back her sense of. I have hope every minute of every day. Something turns up for someone is found our someone comes forward. With information at this hour no word of any potential suspect in for nation but there is reward being offered for the otters returned if you know anything pick up the phone. And called on county sheriff's office in coach right now at one Hobart race eleven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.