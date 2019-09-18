Robert O'Brien: A ‘privilege to serve’ with Trump

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced he was naming U.S. hostage negotiator Robert O'Brien as his new national security adviser.
Video Transcript
Transcript for Robert O'Brien: A ‘privilege to serve’ with Trump
Roberts been fantastic we know each other well. Had. Maybe ever Roberts and anyway it's great that you. Like it's a privilege to serve of the president and do live. I look forward to do another year and a half a piece was ranked we've had tremendous foreign policy successes. Under president translators. I expect us to continue. I would got a number of challenges. But there's a great team a place with secretary Pompeo and not surpass our equipment and other violent form of argument that men. Apple the president elected Americans say it. And continue to rebuild. Our military and and really gets back up its restraint possibility. The American people lives. I saved what makes our problem that I.

