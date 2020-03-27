Transcript for New Rochelle takes drastic measures to stop the spread of coronavirus

Just weeks ago, a city north of Manhattan had one of the first clusters of covid-19 and some drastic measures were taken to stop the spread there. In new Rochelle, a one-mile containment zone was set up around an entire community and the National Guard was called in to deliver meals for those stuck in isolation, the move has had some promising results. Joining us now is noam Bramson, the mayor of new Rochelle. Thank you for joining us, noam Bramson. New Rochelle was the first hotspot in the New York area, where are you now? Well, thank you for having me. I think new Rochelle's experience does give us some reason for cautious optimism because we were an early hotspot, we also implemented early containment measures to limit the spread of the and the preliminary data suggests that that has been somewhat effective, the rate in new Rochelle has been slowing and new Rochelle is declining as a percentage of positive cases in our region. So all that is good news but I do want to emphasize the caution -- the data can be interpreted in a lot of different ways. The municipally data lags behind the positive reports of individuals. We're a couple days behind on the ground. We know that even in the most optimistic scenario this is still going to be a long and significant challenge. So, it's entirely premature to celebrate but we're looking for rays of sunshine in an unsettling situation, but it's good to know that new Rochelle has confronted at least the early stage of this challenge. It should be noted that you responded very quickly and very aggressively to the first reported cases in your city, do you think new Rochelle could be a model for other cities your size if they experience a similar burst of cases? I think so. I want to give credit to governor Cuomo of New York state, they were in driver's seat here and they identified the early challenges that we had in new racial and prescribed the limitations that were imposed here. But also keep in mind, just a week after our containment zone was established, all of its restrictions were overtaken and exceeded by statewide implementations that were even more restrictive. All of New York state at this point is a containment zone. And the rest of America is not far behind. Because we came first, our leading experience I think is some indicator of what other communities can expect. I'd also say another promising aspect of what happens in new Rochelle is that, in the face of overwhelming pressure our social infrastructure has remained strong. Community groups and nonprofits have raised to the occasion. We have been able to maintain essential services in the context of a radically changed work environment. All that suggests even though this is hard, we'll be equal to the test and we'll be able to come out on the other side with a strong and healthy community. Can you talk about any plans to reopen, so to speak, new Rochelle and what are you hearing from residents there? Well, I think everyone in the state and everyone in America is eager to resume some form of normal life, we're living with limitations that would have been unimaginable just a few weeks ago, but we don't have any plans in new Rochelle to go on our own and to relax restrictions that are common to the state as a whole. We think it's important and responsible to take direction from the public health authorities at the state level and at the county level who have the expertise and are in the best position to give us guidance. So that's the way new Rochelle's approaching this. All right, mayor noam Bramson, thank you so much for joining us and giving us an update on your community.

