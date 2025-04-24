How rock dust is used to fertilize farms, clean the air

ABC News’ Ginger Zee reports from North Carolina on how farmers are using rock dust to enrich soil and help remove carbon from the atmosphere to help reverse the effects of climate change.

April 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live