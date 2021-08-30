Transcript for At least 5 rockets targeting Kabul airport were intercepted by US force protection

US military operations in that Afghanistan continue with our primary focus. On the safety and security of the troops who remain in Kabul. On Sunday US military forces. Conducted an unmanned over the horizon air strike. And a vehicle known to be in imminent ice is K threat. This self defense strike successfully hit the target near Kabul airport. Significant secondary explosions from the targeted vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive. Material. We are aware how of reports of civilian casualties and we take these reports very seriously. And we are continuing to assess the situation. Separately at approximately 11 PM. Eastern time last night. As many as five rockets were fired at the the bull airport. US military forces successfully. Been employed are forced protection measures to thwart. That attack. US forces retain the inherent right and self defense and or authorize. To meet threats with a swift and forceful response. Force Protection is Paramount in this phase of the operation. Over the weekend it in today evacuation operations continued. Now yesterday 26. US military are craft all C seventeens. Departed with approximately 1200. Evacuees. In total there were 28 flights out of Kabul airport in a last 24 hours which included. The remaining coalition. Departures. As of today. More than 122000. Including 5000 foreign Americans have been evacuated from Afghanistan. US military troops have shown tremendous bravery compassion. As they put themselves in harm's way. To evacuate as many American citizens and Afghans as possible during this operation. That work by US senate service members continues. Across the globe in a number of intermediate staging bases in DOD installations. In sent com more than 27000 passengers a weight follow on movement from six active locations. In you come the reacted locations currently have more than twenties two thousand passengers and today. Seventeen flights will transport. About 3700. Passengers to both. Dulles international airport with approximately eleven flights in Philadelphia. International Airport. With six flights. In north come there are nearly thirteen thousand passengers that remain at five different US installations. These numbers are a snapshot in time. And movement of personnel is very fluid we do not expect these passenger totals to match the total number of evacuees from Afghanistan. Nor will they matched the total Afghans arriving to the United States. The mission of the evacuation operation was to help as many people as possible. Leave Afghanistan. Some of these evacuees include concluded American citizens. Third country nationals are Afghans his credentials. Permitted them to otherwise depart without processing. At a military installation. Military civilian and contract personnel continue to work closely. With both government and nongovernmental agencies to meet requirements and provide additional capabilities. For families as they continue their transition.

