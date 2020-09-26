Could Roe v. Wade be overturned?

More
How Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s possible confirmation to the Supreme Court could transform abortion rights in America.
5:02 | 09/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Could Roe v. Wade be overturned?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:02","description":"How Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s possible confirmation to the Supreme Court could transform abortion rights in America.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73250714","title":"Could Roe v. Wade be overturned?","url":"/US/video/roe-wade-overturned-73250714"}