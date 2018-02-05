Roller coaster stalls with riders hanging

More
More than 60 passengers were left hanging about 100 feet above the ground when a roller coaster stalled at Universal Studios Japan.
0:30 | 05/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Roller coaster stalls with riders hanging
Local.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54873931,"title":"Roller coaster stalls with riders hanging","duration":"0:30","description":"More than 60 passengers were left hanging about 100 feet above the ground when a roller coaster stalled at Universal Studios Japan.","url":"/US/video/roller-coaster-stalls-riders-hanging-54873931","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.