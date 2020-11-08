Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for Roofing blown off building in Chicago by derecho
All morning yeah. Only. Crash. Minding your.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"0:36","description":"The damaging derecho moved through the region on Monday.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72310384","title":"Roofing blown off building in Chicago by derecho","url":"/US/video/roofing-blown-off-building-chicago-derecho-72310384"}