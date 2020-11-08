Roofing blown off building in Chicago by derecho

The damaging derecho moved through the region on Monday.
0:36 | 08/11/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Roofing blown off building in Chicago by derecho
All morning yeah. Only. Crash. Minding your.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

