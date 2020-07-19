Roofing company surprises new dog owner with prepaid adoption fee

More
Top This Construction, a company sponsor for an animal shelter in Tennessee, surprised a new dog owner by paying the adoption fee.
1:00 | 07/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Roofing company surprises new dog owner with prepaid adoption fee

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:00","description":"Top This Construction, a company sponsor for an animal shelter in Tennessee, surprised a new dog owner by paying the adoption fee.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71870032","title":"Roofing company surprises new dog owner with prepaid adoption fee","url":"/US/video/roofing-company-surprises-dog-owner-prepaid-adoption-fee-71870032"}