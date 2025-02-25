Rudy Giuliani satisfies Fulton County election workers' $148 million defamation case

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani was found liable for defamation in 2023 and ordered to pay two election workers $148 million -- which has now been satisfied.

February 25, 2025

