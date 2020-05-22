Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 21, 2020

From. Low Labor Department reporting an additional 2.4 million people filed for unemployment last week. Bringing the nine week total of jobless claims to more than 38 million finding a job more difficult now come with all the way out where did you have a lot more competition. Democrats now urging the senate take up another multi trillion dollar deal. The so called heroes act passed the house last week we would provide money for state and local governments we just really have to be Smart thanks for teaching. President from heads to Michigan his visit centers around touring a Ford factories that had shifting gears turning protective gear and lifesaving devices like regulators during the outbreak. Michigan's attorney general says she sent a letter to the residents. Asking him to Wear a mask. Respect here but I didn't want to give the rest of pleasure saying it's still a factor here it's. There was authorities are releasing new details about the alleged gunman in last night's shooting at a shopping center in Glendale. Carrying a long black rifle police say the twenty year old alleged gunmen carried three loaded magazines and set out the issue victims give my shopping district Sargent brandy Stewart says are Armando Hernandez junior has admitted he was a shooter. He said he went to USC in the belong to target victims. From the from. He wanted to gain some respect. You don't think you've been bullied all his life. He shot three victims before he gave up to police he's now facing sixteen charges back. And entice us the FBI is calling this morning shooting incident at naval air station Corpus Christi Paul terrorism related. The gunman is dead and one sailor who was injured has been released. From the hospitals. Floodwaters are overtaking dams and part of central Michigan forcing at least 101000 from their homes from the National Guard activated to this city of midnight. They governor says she will investigate what caused the dance to mail we're all affected by Edmund world vision and helping others. Dozen people are dead after a powerful cyclone ripped through densely populated parts of coastal India and Bangladesh the entire towns are without power and water. Fresh outrage in Hong Kong as trying to proposes a controversial new security laws the legislation would ban sedition and secession and subversion of Beijing's government. There's talk he could even take effect while bypassing Hong Kong's legislature. Passing law could enable crackdowns on anti government protests. It's called apartments one country one system this I. Inhalants sucked back. China's legislature will debate as you Friday almost certainly provoking further pro democracy protests. President trump says the US will react strongly if the proposal follows through senators and introducing a bipartisan bill vowing retaliatory sanctions.

