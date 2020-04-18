Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Apr. 16, 2020

Now Playing: Utah mayor discusses coronavirus precautions in his city

Now Playing: In Memoriam: Some of those lost to COVID-19 this week

Now Playing: 25 years since the Oklahoma City bombing

Now Playing: Ebola drugs shows promise against COVID-19

Now Playing: Severe weather expected in some parts of the country

Now Playing: Married nurse couple battling COVID-19

Now Playing: 3,300 volunteers given antibody tests get their results

Now Playing: By the Numbers: At least 3,320 inmates have contracted coronavirus

Now Playing: This week marks 1 month of no income for millions

Now Playing: 1st large-scale antibody test reveals more people infected in community

Now Playing: Volunteers work through the night packing trucks with groceries

Now Playing: New York, New Jersey reach end of deadliest week

Now Playing: Tracking Trump's COVID-19 promises

Now Playing: Matthew McConaughey shared this heartfelt message for Texas students

Now Playing: Virus ravaging nursing homes across the country

Now Playing: Blast of winter snow set for Ohio Valley and Northeast

Now Playing: States look for next steps as hospitals continue fight