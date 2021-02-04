Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 1, 2021

The minimum. A nine year old boy is among four people killed last night in a shooting at an office building in Orange, California. It's. Of its victim is in critical condition at a hospital that woman is believed to be the young boy's mother. It appears that little boy died in his mother's arms trying to save him. The gunman identified as 44 year old a minute dubbed as Hewlett Gonzales suffered a gunshot wound and is in critical condition. There appears to be an isolated incidents can easily everybody knew each other putting your business or personal relations. Testimony from first responders and the murder trial of ex Minneapolis comes Eric show being charged towards Flagstaff once testified he did not see forward breathing. The other paramedic simply value thoughts. Boyd was already dead in. And has lived through his best if you hunter's Thompson wasn't. And holding his Vernon for the first time important we heard from someone who knew important personally his girlfriend of three year supporting Ross. The character witness when she was also able to. Shane and I have been there like fox. It's okay Kelly green please don't let every day. It's something other. Former Minneapolis police dogs and their children's defense has argued always dabbled called Michael Madden on methamphetamine. And assist them I'm not sure his knee which was pressed on avoid the nagging. We're learning more about the federal investigation into Republican congressman Matt gains over allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a teenage girl sources say that investigation has been going on for months amid started during the trump administration bill Barton was the attorney general then we'll bring multiple times and we're learning the inquiry into his conduct. Stretches beyond his home state of Florida and that federal authorities have already interviewed multiple witnesses house Republican leader Kevin McCarthy says he wants to see the facts before making any decisions on committee assignments for congressman gates. Crest early this morning in North Carolina after a road rage shooting left a mother of six death. The victim Julie Everly was killed last week while she and her husband were driving from Pennsylvania to Hilton head to celebrate their wedding anniversary. The 29 year old suspect now faces murder charges. A Jewish. Apple and their small child attacked by a man with a knife while walking in lower Manhattan Wednesday evening there were visiting from Belgium for a holy week according to a report in the it's just a great fit that victims were near the Staten Island ferry terminal when a man who was reportedly talking to himself started swinging night cutting the 22 year old victim in the face and head his 23 year old wife and the lead and their one year old child was slashed in the chin before they can get away in thirty year old Darryl Jones of those arrested a short time later came just released from prison on parole in February after serving nine years for nearly beating a man step in Harlem. After years hiatus big brands are back in the April 1 arena attempting to make customers laugh once again in 20/20 one but I GF prank promising to figure includes extra party this April 1. Introducing. Who controller arrangement look couture outfits for dogs. He and I don't need is that she's based. You can airlines. But is facing some competition for leniency chip peanut butter she's mask and out acts lips statement line. On the other hand green giant isn't ranked pairing with heaps Burke and all of flower flavored marshmallow bunny this solved fairly harmless until the joke goes a little too far. This April Fool's Day Volkswagen under fire for their false news release saying it had changed the name of its US subsidiary. Q. Mowlds wagon there and now and then heads won't get back because it's like moving the stock price of people saw talking about it. And for those still reeling from this video Michael Strahan hosted and closing his iconic GAAP zero argues wondered very. April fool's.

