Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 28, 2021

Number we'll know. Why. Federal agents escalated their ongoing investigation into Rudy Giuliani and searching his home and office here in Manhattan and seizing his phone electronic devices and other items as they examine its efforts to dig up dirt in Ukraine on former president Trump's political rivals and activity in its surfaced in the first from the impeachment inquiry Rudy Giuliani has made no secret of his desire to get the French Open investigations into the live music eight Giuliani song lashed out. Discuss. This happens we assert its. Okay I'll just park half FC. ABC news has learned federal prosecutors wanted to do this last fall when the request was denied by the trump Justice Department because it was too close to the election. A former Ohio police officer is facing a new charged in the fatal shooting of Andrei hill. Adam boy pleaded not guilty to one count of reckless homicide and the fired Columbus officer is already facing murder charges and another hill was fatally shot in December while holding a cell phone always sad when you thought it was a guns. Dalton Stevens is a senior at Franklin high school in Tennessee and when prom season rolled around he knew he wanted to make his. The main man names and then Bibi don't want to address any minute it wasn't about what mr. causes. It was that a man Kendall competent and address the boys and their friends taking pictures at a local hotel. And that news that night two concerned. Yeah and Sam Johnson CEO of Intel held company began harassing the couple no parent should be our dress in this bad news video shot by Jacobs shows Johnson's slotting towards the camera. At which point other parents and staff Dan. Yes I'm hotel staff then intervening. Delta and Jacobs going off to enjoy prom together and had an amazing online men's fashion hot button issue since Harry styles covered vogue wearing a dress them back in December. Around the same time to examine jobs and we didn't. I'm predicting a sharp decline in clothes off next in the very near future Johnson has been fired from his job as the CEO of tissue well. Three teenagers lucky to be alive after this explosion on a Texas highway. Com the explosion booming across the lanes of highway 114. Outside Dallas London England are sought out there isn't lanes along the passengers escaping just in time. Authorities rushing to the scene where nobody was hurt. US Supreme Court debate over free speech on social media and whether public schools can punish students for what they say an off campus. Are important when justice Stephen Breyer acknowledging the big stakes for schools parents and teens nationwide. The case involves a former high school cheerleader from Pennsylvania. Who was suspended from her team and 47 team. Your study no fault or snap checks to friends I'm a weekend and I said it was. That's all I haven't cared that softball everything from the justices voiced support for brandy Levy and the need to protect free speech. So all seem like millions of other kids mere suspension from a team. It's easy access to ME. But some justices were wary of broad limits on school discipline. I fight against cyber bullying. Outside a school or have you believe we're cool yeah works. The decision is expected by the end of June do you regret sending do you hear me you snap. No prayers and I think about it and I I shall have dot net. Playing. Did just that is what when I was fourteen hour young I was I think games.

