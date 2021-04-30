Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: April 30, 2021

From. A. Today 100 million Americans are fully nuns. Welcome good news in the nation's efforts to defeat the corona virus pandemic I think we can confidently say the worst is behind this morning and some crazy how before seeing pan am and New York City once the Canada Centre of the pandemic will open at 100%. Capacity by July 1 including Mars restaurants stores and stadiums and they'll probably won't wait until September and this is going to be this summer New York City and tonight new signs of life feeling closer to normal when the vaccination site at Disneyland shutting down. Today to mark welcoming back California residents for the first time the rehear the California among 23 Stacy case this fall over the past week. But in other parts of the country like the Pacific northwest Kobe infections and hospitalizations are on the rise especially among younger people who have yet to be vaccinated and we're certainly seen more and more people learn and in their thirties forties and is leading possible impossible here. North Carolina police department is under fire tonight after a newly released by the camera footage from 2019. -- officers allegedly grabbing Stephanie not in my neck hair. And pulling her out of the vehicle she claims they entered her during the incidents. And it was stopped by celebrating these officers for allegedly driving ten miles over the seventy miles per hour speed limit. I. And movies that she was on her way to work great aunt's funeral home in a video she can be heard saying that she couldn't hear the sirens over her loud music. The officers claim they've been following her for over ten minutes. She's now doing the Salisbury police department doesn't unable to comment on pending whether. Now to the funeral for a sixteen year old girl shot and killed by police in Columbus, Ohio. I am Bryant shot by an officer while fighting with two other girls. By cam video shows her with a knife in her hand and family says she didn't have to die. This is the vision. The bishop is calling for police reform from the principal her school presenting a family with an honorary diploma. Although there are no words that any of us can sail more pre mission to bring hardback. Hopefully it won't give you a little cheese but this has to know that we are slain in her name. Got younger than eldest son from nineteen kids and counting has been charged with possession of. And receiving child pornography arrested Thursday my US marshals he's accused of downloading child sex abuse material. Minorities he's honestly just as young as twelve years old so the real question is what evidence does that a prosecutor have you established that he didn't back down a little. Pornography and important grabbing images. Presumably its dominant theater or some other electronic device. Yes pled not guilty his manly singing a statement and we appreciate your continued prayers for our family in this. Behind the accusations brought against shots but they are very serious and his arms prayer that drew no matter what it is will come to light blue. At least a dozen states from North Carolina to Massachusetts are under wind alerts today gusts could reach as high as sixty miles per hour across the northeast enough to bring down trees and power lines. In the meantime Houston Texas is already seeing roads covered in high water as heavy rains slammed the region. And this is just beginning their rounds and heavy downpours continue right into the weekend flash flood watches are in effect from San Antonio to Houston and through Sunday.

