-
Now Playing: Val Kilmer’s voice recreated with AI
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, August 19, 2021
-
Now Playing: Science shows spirituality helps 'awaken' your brain, author says
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: T-Mobile hack exposes data of over 40M customers
-
Now Playing: Secret IRS trove illustrates how billionaires avoid taxes
-
Now Playing: Afghan interpreter unable to get to airport as he struggles to leave
-
Now Playing: ‘Difficult days’ for veterans and Gold Star families
-
Now Playing: 'American Idol' star fights to regain custody of her children
-
Now Playing: Police officer jumps onto NYC subway tracks to save unconscious man
-
Now Playing: Tropical Storm Henri expected to grow into hurricane as it nears East Coast
-
Now Playing: Pleas to vaccinate are working as 3rd third booster shot rolls out soon
-
Now Playing: Standoff between bomb suspect and authorities last hours on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: 4 officers injured during shootout in New Mexico
-
Now Playing: US troops have evacuated 7,000 people from Kabul since Saturday, officials say
-
Now Playing: What Taliban rule in Afghanistan means for veterans and the rest of the world
-
Now Playing: Capitol Hill bomb threat suspect in custody after surrendering to police
-
Now Playing: The Breakdown: Suspect in custody after Capitol Hill bomb threat
-
Now Playing: Tennessee dad goes viral with a speech in favor of masks in schools
-
Now Playing: Mississippi school district shuts down after COVID-19 spike