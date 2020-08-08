Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 6, 2020

Now Playing: Calls for DC football team to change name finally heard

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Historical context of stimulus packages

Now Playing: COVID-19 tears through South Texas border communities

Now Playing: Trump says he will extend unemployment benefits through end of year

Now Playing: High school principal parodies ‘Can’t Touch This’ for COVID-19 precautions

Now Playing: Swimmers pulled from water in Cape Cod after shark scare

Now Playing: ICE agents discover ‘most sophisticated’ drug tunnel in US history

Now Playing: Former Los Angeles Angels employee charged in pitcher’s overdose death

Now Playing: More than a million still without power 4 days after Isaias made landfall

Now Playing: Foreign powers again interfering with presidential election: Intelligence officials

Now Playing: COVID-19 unemployment aid talks collapse

Now Playing: Bikers flock to enormous rally in South Dakota amid pandemic

Now Playing: Across US, communities grapple with decision to reopen schools

Now Playing: Brewing up help for Black entrepreneurs

Now Playing: Helping the Latino community during the pandemic

Now Playing: US adds nearly 1.8 million jobs in July

Now Playing: A 46-year manhunt comes to an end in New Mexico