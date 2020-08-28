Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 26, 2020

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Aug. 25, 2020

Now Playing: ‘It’s Not Too Late’ with Ginger Zee: Chemical Safety

Now Playing: Fact vs. fiction on mail-in voting for the 2020 election

Now Playing: Texas woman walks lost llama from her car

Now Playing: Baby sea turtles scramble across North Carolina beach

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Overall crime has dropped, but murders are rising

Now Playing: Acting DHS Secretary on Hurricane Laura, Kenosha protests

Now Playing: Aldridge: Players wanted to ‘recenter’ focus on important issues

Now Playing: Communities rally in wake of Hurricane Laura

Now Playing: Coast Guard scares away shark from swimmers

Now Playing: CDC now says ‘testing may be considered’ after critics callout new guidelines

Now Playing: Professional sports leagues refuse to play after Jacob Blake shooting

Now Playing: 4 dead after Hurricane Laura hits coast

Now Playing: Hurricane Laura continues to weaken as it moves inland

Now Playing: I'm 16 and went to the hospital twice for COVID-19. This is what it's like

Now Playing: Chemical fire breaks out after Hurricane Laura batters Louisiana

Now Playing: Jacob Blake shooting 'pierced the soul of our nation,' Harris says