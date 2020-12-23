Transcript for The Rundown: Top headlines today: Dec. 22, 2020

From from from. The. Millions of vials shift and hundreds of thousands of doses injected across the country in just weeks. In the Jared and Pfizer vaccines he now giving America at its best tool to fight back against the corona virus. I'm doing it because I wanna symbolized to people the importance that everyone gets vaccinated with a new layer of defense for doctors and nurses tornado could evokes is like opening a brisk and wounded nation battling its worst month a new pandemic averaging more than 2600 deaths and day. People interact with other people over the upcoming Christmas holiday and New Year's holiday and we really Chris skinny and suddenly we're the hospital systems are completely overwhelmed. There's the corona virus has now reached an all seven continents. And Argyle with the last continent untouched by the virus until now 26 military personnel and ten maintenance workers and testing positive on the Chilean Antarctic research base this military crew has now been relieved by the 20/20 one crew from the quarantined before traveling to the frozen continent. The national defense authorization act or NCAA has just congress every year since 1961. This year's bill 740 billion dollar package includes a 3% raise for US service members from new housing provisions for men and women in uniform and additional legal assistance for veterans of the house and senate passed it with an overwhelming bipartisan support good for weeks president trump has threatened to veto the bill and don't have time I'm free I'm just ran TV show yeah lawmakers to include a measure to repeal the law that gives social media companies brought legal protections from lawsuits Democrats and Republicans said that does nothing to do with the military. And trump has until Wednesday to sign me and EA or veto it and send it back to congress. Urgent manhunt under way to 22 year old suspect at large Pennsylvania police considering Kobe Branson's. Armed and dangerous after the shocking surveillance footage showing him shoot a police officer at point blank range. The officer opens the door of the cruiser to bring him into the police station the officer Terry Athens. It's now in stable condition at Holmes sampling. Skyler Max waking up behind bars for a week now after breaking open ninety quarantine rules for the Cayman Islands in the early nineteen year old traveled to the Caribbean island on November 27 at first required according current fourteen days but according to officials are just shootings and one negative Covert tests later she allegedly removed her wrist monitor and left fourteen. So what her boyfriend compete in a racist. Both Mac and then ran it was charged with aiding and abetting would you change and initially ordered to pay a fine and served forty hours of community service. But prosecutors appealed to calling the ruling that you change the higher according to grieve the sentencing. Took four months in prison blues. Today to sentence for Mack has been reduced from four months to two months in jail. One lucky family getting what seems like a look into Santa's workshop this very lucky family we'll be coming to FAO Schwarz and having a holiday sleepover we're gonna have all those various experiences that he can enjoy at FAO Schwarz and without any crowds it's all personalized for them. This special night came from a collaboration between the famous toy store and air BA BE which listed the event earlier this month you have to live in New York City because obviously we didn't want people feel they have to travel for safety purposes. So with the filming out of New York City and then they were the first people to sign up and meet the credentials of living here and the lucky ones that Susan's family had access TV in tire store including this giant step on keyboard. Seen in the movie being they also got a shopping spree.

