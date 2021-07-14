Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: July 12, 2021

Now Playing: Number of unruly passengers skyrocketing: FAA

Now Playing: How Texans are reacting to Democratic lawmakers leaving the state

Now Playing: Texas representative: ‘We are doing our job’ by stalling GOP voting bill

Now Playing: Newsom: ‘If you don’t believe in science, believe your own eyes’ on climate change

Now Playing: Britney Spears’ conservatorship ‘is a sinking ship’ at this point: Legal expert

Now Playing: Biden responds to Texas GOP push to pass new voting limits

Now Playing: Breaking down the political reality of the Texas voting rights fight

Now Playing: Is climbing inflation temporary or a long-term problem?

Now Playing: ‘The Minimalists’ on cutting stress and clutter to live life with less

Now Playing: 2 police officers shot and wounded

Now Playing: Patient received kidney transplant intended for another person

Now Playing: Dad leaps over fence after son’s surprise military return

Now Playing: Actor Charlie Robinson has died at 75

Now Playing: Cuban Americans protest across US

Now Playing: Severe storm threatens Northeast as fires burn out West

Now Playing: Arkansas health experts worry about COVID-19 surge

Now Playing: Horses escape as fire burns in Washington state