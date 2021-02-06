Now Playing: LZ Granderson: US hasn’t ‘addressed the damage’ from racial violence

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Now Playing: By the Numbers: The history of PRIDE

Now Playing: Tulsa pastor: ‘I hope that justice comes’ for massacre descendants

Now Playing: Dr. Rachel Levine: Trans youth ‘need to be nurtured,’ not limited from activities

Now Playing: Moderna applies for full FDA approval of vaccine

Now Playing: Memorials for the Tulsa Race Massacre, 100 years later

Now Playing: FBI joins search for missing Iowa boy

Now Playing: 3 men exit white Nissan Pathfinder in Miami shooting

Now Playing: Texas governor vows to withhold salaries after Democrat walkout

Now Playing: Firefighter killed in LA fire station shooting

Now Playing: Cyberattack shuts down largest meat processing company

Now Playing: Biden in Oklahoma to honor those who died in Tulsa Race Massacre

Now Playing: Dogs saved as huge bear pushed off wall

Now Playing: The Breakdown: Biden visits Tulsa on 100th anniversary of race massacre

Now Playing: How journalists reconstructed 'Black Wall Street' online 100 years later

Now Playing: Biden to meet Tulsa massacre survivors, lay out plans to close the wealth gap