Now Playing: Legal expert: Video from ‘different vantage points’ is key in Chauvin trial

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Now Playing: NASA’s trailblazing female spacewalk duo

Now Playing: Defense expert talks Chauvin trial, says crowd reaction is evidence for prosecutors

Now Playing: Why migrants are fleeing Guatemala

Now Playing: By the Numbers: US church membership falls below 50% for 1st time

Now Playing: South Carolina voters grade Biden's presidency so far

Now Playing: Teachers welcome students as they return to the classroom

Now Playing: NFL announces 17-game regular season schedule

Now Playing: White House dog involved in 2nd biting incident

Now Playing: Dangerous storms, wildfires across parts of the US

Now Playing: 65-year-old Asian American woman viciously attacked

Now Playing: Texas border patrol facility severely overcrowded with migrant children

Now Playing: Biden's massively ambitious and expensive infrastructure plan

Now Playing: Teenage bystander testifies in Derek Chauvin trial

Now Playing: The Death of George Floyd: Day 2 recap of Derek Chauvin's trial

Now Playing: Taraji P. Henson mourns death of K Ball, her beloved frenchie pup: ‘I am a wreck’