Runner survives harrowing, bloody encounter with momma bear protecting her cub

Bill Palas was running in the Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina when he encountered a momma bear and her cub.

July 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live