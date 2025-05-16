Why runners are into 'plogging'

Climate activist and former elite runner Tina Muir talks about the practice that combines jogging with picking up litter.

May 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live