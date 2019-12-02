Transcript for Running back returns to NFL, 2 months after being caught on video beating woman

In sports former Kansas City Chiefs are Korean behind has signed a new deal months after video showed him assaulting a woman. The Cleveland Browns signed hunt to a one year deal the chiefs cut him in November. After this video came to light hunt says he's sorry for the attack and brown say they believe him. We came to conclusions. You know what. I'm willing to help a man on the circumstance moving forward to be a better person. For now hunt still faces possible suspension from the NFL police investigation into the attack. Expected to wrap up soon.

