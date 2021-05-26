Transcript for Running across Utah to raise awareness of COVID’s toll on Indigenous people

Meanwhile indigenous communities in the US have been among the hardest hit by the covad nineteen pandemic. At one point Navajo Nation actually have the highest Kobe death rate in the entire country. And while things are improving young indigenous people are trying to draw attention to the weight cold it. Has ravaged their communities while promoting healing unity and resistance they're doing that. By running across the state W Todd 360. Mile run over just five days. ABC's can't whitworth joined them for the longest day of that trip 110 miles into. Point more hours. My guess I'm running as an entire girl part of who we are as indigenous people. He trenor carriers that the longest leg of their 360 mile run across ancestral land a new time starts before dawn. This is gonna be the longest stretch and so once your sneeze say. My I was asked my name is Suzanne Henry Tom Thompson being dismantled one on machines and Canada Shane and put it to any nationality is the first runners. Did you just might not happen yeah. Just two miles and ends in late. And then you really need surrounding. He's down yeah I think it's because cities so far 110 miles. There's cameras unlimited time day once we get some thirty or forty miles from the Rose Byrne. That's from the I'm John Taylor to -- 110 miles ahead contract. It's a long ways. In a really sound run they take turns pounding the pavement on an endless highway in the hot sun and harsh winter and pouring rain. Starting at Bayer Sears national monument and ending in warm springs five days later indigenous runners from across the country. I'm bringing healing and hope to a region ravaged by cup in nineteen. At one point Navajo Nation experienced the highest over the nineteen death rate in the country. The impact has been devastating and disproportionate. To tribal nations. Samples arrived. For the Wear and the CDC finding native Americans died at a rate more than two times that of white people and more far more at risk of contracting the virus. We lost a lot of albums. Shelters. The knowledge to prison followed he's. And losing them. Some way back. 26 year old Wilson aunt's name part of the commonly known in Navajo tribe but refers to name. Is part of the youth movement to keep their native traditions alive. That's what my biggest goals and licensee. An occasional mild my younger siblings and unseat. Followed them corn and on the road of life sentence she listens to follow ITT its telling wins us some real Ireland's. We stop can. With the traditions and was calls and didn't know are we. Who are we. We'll bring it in connection to the man who played 13 of Navajo Nation he grew up without running water electricity. Many areas and reservation they lacked basic infrastructure making the challenges of coming home now much more difficult to overcome. He says he also saw a silver lining we're seeing a lot of people reverting back to just don't think. I saw them. Re doing their colleagues and I saw them through utilizing. So analyzes again thinking ahead. Refilling of slide that's why I like to see no one's seen my. You meet and novice runners alike leasing out we're on the same land. For the same content. It's bail out challenging just because I'm not. He runner's high a. Thank you stupid I'm something yeah. And it's really and then. Penn Clinton's Xena I have to Anthony Williams who you know hey instinct and throughout my again America may and brand named its fame gets a cold tonight with what he's got a commitment and says to him and the difference sacrifice that they make them myself that. Keep pushing. Full time ultra runner or dealing a so say who had just finished a 100 mile race that we before says. We're putting in these miles about the practicality how many miles he and eighteen I started off what. And then. Get a little break into the second. Get a second try possesses practical I can get from point a to point BM and real complicity ticks area. Others of their journey here has been anything but simple as a teenager in Alaska Carol said bill attempted to take her own life. She was left with severe wounds including a permanent tracheotomy you. She began running to heal herself. It's time they win. Two while standing right now grabbed the entire. As name. Happiness. Every game I notice how much partner I didn't. I'm Karen brown makes things. What do you want to say. To someone who might they watch him. Who might be struggling with their own mental. We want to continue. He's going through the Syrians leave our movies and life. And I came here and be mean. Lou thanks. It's time. Okay. It's like me and my. Okay kindness. She joined these other runners representing tribal nations from across the united seeks coming together and Navajo Nation. The Navajo recently becoming the largest in world population of any American tribe. More and more young people carrying on their traditions. Yeah point of pride for elders like Linda. Jim it's not even just cry your honor my kids this way more than that I think hits last week. I think that I have did answer my parents. And as the ended their journey from the coach for the future there was evidence to invest some of his youngest members of the tried and envisions grand children and brought them home. Yeah. And Kim where it joins me live now with more on this C can this look like such an amazing experience what stood out to you. During your time with these runners. Neighbors really. Profound Cindy with them. There were so many different runners coming together from any and all over the world and not really say that's me they started with 910. They ended with eighteen Diane so that her message a resilience is truly profound. And I know you're with them on the day where they ran a 110. Miles in twenty per hour Lincoln around my head around this. How someone even prepare for that. Should we met with them and I before the run every one I was so happy and calm and US they did what is. They had of east of authentic not a hut taco some of the women actually made this fried bread this is something that their ancestors did and he told me that by carrying on traditions like that. It gave them strength and power to ten. Com that run the next day. Fry bread we gotta get that recipe and everybody had them we'll have his. Decider and I don't think. Haley also mentioned that Navajo Nation has some of the highest Kobe death rates across the country are already doing now. So it's really amazing the turnaround has been incredible so damn it we can say today they are reporting. That cease 6%. Of all of tribal members that are eligible to be vaccinated has been vaccinated. So that is well outpacing and the rest of the country and that's really amazing considering the vaccine hesitancy that they experience Evers. And can't we often talk about how the pandemic. Has affected indigenous populations that being mayor seeing it talking to these people who was or some limits that got you that you oh up. Other people aren't getting it. So my thing. About what happens in tribal nations and on the reservations that we might be overlooking is the fact that most people live in a multi generational households right. So young kids are living with their grandparents and asked why covad. Could be so scary in an environment like that plus being together. Is very very important to this culture and to these communities and so when you have to be in a locked down. When your elders are dying of covad and they are the storytellers. And the tradition keepers. There was a lot of fear that built up there but what we're also seeing Diana is just younger generation that. Really wants to carry on these traditions it's very important for them to speak their language and to Wear the jewelry and to Wear their hair in a certain way and they want. Even very younger siblings to continue carrying that on so that we can all see an and it's really important that as we once you held. Other communities that we don't of overlook what's happening in our own backyard and on these reservations in the United States. Right Kayla were thanks so much for bringing us their story great report.

