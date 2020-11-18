The rural county that has a finger on America’s pulse

More
ABC News’ Zohreen Shah travels to Clallam County, Washington, where the community has correctly picked the presidential winner since 1980.
5:32 | 11/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The rural county that has a finger on America’s pulse

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:32","description":"ABC News’ Zohreen Shah travels to Clallam County, Washington, where the community has correctly picked the presidential winner since 1980.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74263700","title":"The rural county that has a finger on America’s pulse","url":"/US/video/rural-county-finger-americas-pulse-74263700"}