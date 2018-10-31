Rutgers football player arrested for alleged murder conspiracy

Izaia Bullock, a junior linebacker, was accused of initiating a plan to kill "the family members of an acquaintance," according to the Middlesex County prosecutor's office.
0:20 | 10/31/18

Rucker so ball players behind bars this morning accused of plotting to kill a friend's family members police say 22 year old Isaiah Bullock. Faces several charges including attempted murder. Rutgers University issued a statement saying Bolick has been dismissed from that scene investigators are the intended victims are not affiliated with the university.

