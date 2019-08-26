Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg accepts honorary degree following cancer treatment

Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in New York today to accept an honorary degree just days after was announced she recently completed another round of radiation therapy for cancer. 86 year old justice excepted an honorary degree from the university of buffalo this afternoon. She said she had successfully been treated for a localized malignant tumor on her pancreas. During the event justice Ginsburg spoke about that notoriety she's game. It was beyond my wildest imagination. That I would one day beat. Then noticed over its. I am now are 86 years. Yet people up all ages. Want to take their picture with me. Easy. I love how she says notorious heartening news it's grab a toss. Ginsburg was recently photographed in Manhattan sitting in the audience for the new Broadway musical Moulin Rouge after her proceed from. So many people so happy and relieved seeing her out about it and looking so strong and healthy to.

