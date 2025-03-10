How to safely visit America's national parks

More than 300 million people visit America's national parks each year and while they offer breathtaking views and memories to last a lifetime, there are also risks.

March 10, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live