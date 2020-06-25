Transcript for Saharan Air Layer moves from Africa into US atmosphere

Chief meteorologist tendency got a check in on that dot the saharan air layer that is what we're talking about half men talking about problems that weakens me at journey across from Africa and look at this from the International Space Station they concede that. Dots now I have to make sure everybody understands this past happens. 5000 to 20000 feet in the atmosphere this is not like her booed that you seem like a dust storm that rolls and from clear blue skies. Second kind of filters and the filtering is already starting in the gulf states. And look keep moving north. Through the weekend here's that changed it looks like the front that was causing the severe weather we talked about will start to Dan senator suppresses the south. Again what this ends up meaning you don't see this giant general you could see some hate Venus for sure you could have irritation for Adler CO PD and but it has breathing issues. Mostly now emergencies and stunning sunsets and sun rises so watch for that from Tennessee a mishap Ireland north and as we in the weekend start the week.

