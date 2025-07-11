Salvation Army on efforts to lessen 'shock and sorrow' in Texas

Alvin Migues, director of emergency disaster services at the Salvation Army, discusses his organization's most pressing needs and challenges related to providing relief to flood-ravaged areas in Texas

July 11, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live