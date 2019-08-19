-
Now Playing: Family wants answers in wake of man's officer-involved shooting
-
Now Playing: Teacher gifts first birthday party to 30-year-old former student with special needs
-
Now Playing: NYPD officer fired 5 years after Eric Garner chokehold death
-
Now Playing: San Bernardino mom shot to death while in car with 5-year-old son
-
Now Playing: Authorities thwart 3 alleged mass shooting plots over weekend
-
Now Playing: Storm sends Pittsburgh brewery patrons running for cover
-
Now Playing: Philadelphia DA announces charges against standoff suspect Maurice Hill
-
Now Playing: Judge calls NYC officer 'reckless,' recommends firing in report
-
Now Playing: Runner walks off barefoot after gifting shoes to man on NY sidewalk
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
-
Now Playing: It's Morning, America: Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
-
Now Playing: Prince Andrew embroiled in Jeffrey Epstein scandal
-
Now Playing: Links to lung illnesses and e-cigs under CDC probe
-
Now Playing: Strangers save woman whose wheelchair rolled off cruise ship
-
Now Playing: Kaepernick fires back at Jay-Z after NFL deal
-
Now Playing: Social media rivalry leads 9-year-old girl's death
-
Now Playing: White House dismisses fears of a recession
-
Now Playing: Ex-NFL running back, University of Texas star dies at 36
-
Now Playing: 2 adults, 7 kids injured after lighting strike