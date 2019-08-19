Transcript for San Bernardino mom shot to death while in car with 5-year-old son

Hugs and tears as dozens gathered to remember Nancy that the onion. It's just hard to believe. Which 44 year old mother and new teacher was gunned down early Saturday morning near San Bernardino park she was sitting behind the wheel of her boyfriend's truck. He was in the passenger seat her five year old son asleep in the back. Her family says they have no idea who would want to her. Why like why her why not somebody who. Who did bad stuff you don't like nobody wishes anything on anybody else but why not. Somebody else why her. He was thrilled to start her first teaching job as a seventh grade math teacher at double a whole middle school but her number one priority was her son. It's senseless and the fact that. Some biting changed all these people's lives. A massive show of support tonight giving comfort to grieving family which is appreciate the hope community being here from my cousin. We just get a speed. They should it happen it should have been canceled over here wooden stakes action. Gagne who played soccer while attending cal stays hammered a dealer worked as a -- for re was remembered for her big heart and bright smile. Students and has stakes is so funny. Her laugh with contagious I mean she had a beautiful laugh.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.