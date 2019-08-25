Transcript for San Bruno parents allegedly assault boy found in daughter’s closet

Inside the fifteen year old sisters that it was from bill Keith Coleman says her mom he immediately joined her stepped between DelHomme my death found eighteen need to point. Heidi known through state. Around 230 yen that is both Arabic they find someone in the politics. They jump because everybody was taping her sister Catherine came out of her baton when she heard the commotion alleging the boy he hit her mom. He clincher and them except that of course landed in anyway and you know hit his wife. So they try to stop them and cure that can rebound so they rather go to trying to tie him down in common Donnan asked him why it was the of the house. According to San Bruno police Haiti equation weak schedule might Andy fifteen year old's biological dad. Let's go swat is who showed up minutes later physically abuse to seventeen year old African American victim for thirty minutes and threw in to kill him. The victim reported that throughout this attack. The suspects yelled at him using multiple racial slurs. And he believed his race to be a motivating factor in the attack. Some neighbors say they heard and screens. The bullies in the atmosphere. This night. And paying some feeling bad. That's that's what I remembered. Friday morning to three suspects were arrested for charges related to comedian hate crime kidnap and assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. Child Protective Services took fifth thinking year old girl from the home. And now according to some Bruno police some of the currents these suspects are accused of can carry quote mandatory life sentences in some good news and ABC 7 NEWS.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.