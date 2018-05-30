Transcript for San Juan's mayor says island not ready for hurricane season

The total death told wasn't correct that the government was not telling us from. And that. Perhaps in an effort to kill Andy this isn't good news stories and way. Two things happened there's a disaster caused by eating. And then that was a disaster on its mind on and she is pregnant and their inability. To you. Heal and for the people of Puerto Rico and treating us as of our lives on this number it's not enough. It's a reminder that. When government sounds and repairs comes to look I'm I didn't get. A senate from the beginning isn't. It isn't as smiles and the ones that I cups of that all on me forever it is payment goes in gets. That was it wouldn't it hurricane season to start today's 48 hours away. You feel prepared you can be islands prepared. Quarter does not prepared I think it's one winner passed through here as he. Canned and that's never enough.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.