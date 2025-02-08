How to save on snacks for Super Bowl Sunday

Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge shares helpful trips and tricks to help you save on your Super Bowl festivities.

February 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live