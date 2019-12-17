Transcript for School employees allegedly assault non-verbal special needs children

I'm very happy and them. I hope you know this thing is taken very carefully cautiously and you know that this would never happen to another two. As steady your party picked upper sun on Monday afternoon she learned that three former staff members at freedom hill elementary school are now facing serious charges is Casey's shocking. Unacceptable conduct by community members community members who earn a position of trust. Ever expanding police say instructional support staff members claim Mara gonna stop and Cecilia bene be it is. Abuse six non verbal children with intellectual disabilities. When I heard about these non verbally children. It really tests my high so much because. I have a non verbal a child. Former principal Scott Blum is also facing charges for failing to report the suspected abuse during the 2018. To 2019 school year the investigation started in September when another teacher reported the signs of abuse. Teacher observed bruising on a student. He contacted. School administration. In shall protective services. Spirit guide public schools chief operating officer Marty Smith says district staffer Butte abuse reporting laws after the incident. There's no greater responsibility of a school system in the safety and well being of our students. And the result of this tragic situation we have learned that we need to do more. My heart and my prayers go to all the children every day.

