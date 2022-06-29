School shooting victims connected by tragedy reflect on shared bond

ABC News' Mireya Villarreal spoke with survivors and victims' family members of school shootings about the day their lives changed and how they find ways to heal as the school year gets underway..

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live