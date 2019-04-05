Transcript for Schools across the country crack down on student phone usage: Part 4

I look up and they're all in their phone. They can't focus on what you're doing, so it was like a mess. And they say at times, the disrupters are parents. This college professor has a policy if the phone rings. Hello. Hello. He's going to answer. This is professor -- and you disrupted the entire class and they want to express their displeasure. Boo! What? But as of tonight, there is no national policy about devices in a classroom. So we asked students to grab their phones and show us what some of their schools are trying. This is good lighting. One, two, three. Hi, ABC. We'd like to know what you think is best. Hey, "20/20." This is a video sent by teachers at peninsula high school outside Seattle Washington. I'm Lynda Richards. And I'm Julie bruey. Their idea is decidedly low-tech. A shoe bag. They make the kids stuff the phones in there for English class. We developed the phone home. The phone home. Do you like my phone home? No. So it's worked out pretty well. 100%. Even if kids complain, they say so much is better. Next, we go to Wilson high school in Washington, D.C., to see a different experiment. Principal Kim martin says she views this as an all-out crisis. Where do you think educators would rank it among the problems? It might be number one, number two. She says not just because kids don't pay attention in class, but they don't interact with each other. Like the ability to make eye contact and to respond to other people's emotions. Anytime someone's showing an emotion that they don't know how to deal with, students say things like, "Awkward!" So eight months ago, she decided she'd join about 2,000 schools around the country that deploy a kind of lockbox for phones. It's called a yondr bag. The pin locks the phone inside the bag during class. Then it's opened by a magnet on a student's way out the door. Unyondr your phones. The students can check the screen before the next class. Do you like the idea? I thought it was dumb, but now I got used to the concept. Some students are resigned to it, but wander the halls and others are, well, indignant. I don't know, man. It's not a vibe. It's not a vibe at all. Don't like it. Zero out of five stars on yelp. Oh, my god, we could have put that money towards like arts and bathrooms! We don't have soap. A few students confided to me the rules at school help them extricate from habits they don't really like, specifically those Snapchat streaks, where you have to post every day or lose your little reward for yourself and your friends. It was just something fun, like -- And then? Now it's, like, a burden. And when people say, "Well, just do less, stop,"? It's addicting. You're at a point in your life when you're looking at the other people for support. So we contacted Snapchat to ask about those streaks, and the company said they believe that communicating with friends in the digital world has a positive impact, especially on mental health. But they added they have realized the pressure that streaks can bring and this week we found out that they have been looking at ways to evolve this product. My students, they turn in their cell phones, I turn in mine with them. And that way that it's a equal partnership. After eight months, the teachers at Wilson tell us the biggest difference may be a much more engaged classroom. Yeah, I've seen a big uptick in the quality of discussions that happen in class. Kim martin tells us initially it was parents who resisted the idea the most, understandably wanting to keep in touch with their kids in case of a crisis. It ended up with parents kind of yelling across the table at each other, some saying, "What if this happens or what if this happens and they need to contact So she briefed them on what a number of security experts have said after studying incidents around the country -- that pulling out a cell phone during an emergency can actually be you need to pay attention to emergency instructions. And today -- Not a single negative parent complaint. Some parents say the rules at school now help them enforce some rules at home. I'm one of those parents that sit at the table and check emails and send text messages and do -- You do? All those things. Yes. At the dinner table, you do? Of course, I'm a hypocrite that way. I love when I hear a parent say that they have limits. Everybody say, "Hey 20/20." So we decided head next to one of the schools where personal phone use is completely banned in the building. This is Seymour high school in Connecticut. Hey, "20/20." This school does have laptops in the classroom for educational purposes. But teachers say after a year and a half with the ban on personal phone use, they've seen it demonstrated, grades will go up. I have seen my children and my students grades go much higher than they were before. Because they're paying more attention. I also think I'm performing better in the classroom because of the phone ban. I've actually noticed that as well. Awesome. There's study from England showing if phones are not visible to high school kids in classrooms, student scores rise from 7% to 14% for the lowest performing students. And at Seymour something else, no devices in the cafeteria and it's filled with sound of kids being kids. We talk more with each other. We just like talk. It's, like, fun. Yeah. It's loud though, really loud. A lot of them do confess they cheat. Twitter. She's on Twitter as we speak. Am I distracting anyone from school? No. Our parents bought them. These are our phones. I think we should have the opportunity to go on social media, catch up with friends. I caught four kids today. But for the most part, I think we're doing a much better job than we were. It was pretty terrible. It was like the wild, wild west a year ago. Hello, "20/20." This is Jim Freund, principal of Seymour high school. The principal says he thinks the ban has reduced social media bullying during school hours. And he and the principal at Wilson say -- we have classes about alcohol, drugs, and driving. Maybe it's time to include a class on technological wellbeing. As technology becomes more and more a part of our lives, then they'll have those skills already embedded so that they can manage it when it gets worse.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.