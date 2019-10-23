Transcript for Schools limits activities because of lunch debt

It fills me with absolute dismay that this board we've ever consider. Such a regulation our children they cherry hill school board voted on its controversial school lunch yet rules tonight changing its policy on the penalties were outstanding debts. Parents asking for even more lenient rules. And that's saying that we don't need a policy I'm sane that we need something that's reflective of what the community now stands for. Under the new rule high in middle schoolers with 75 dollar lunch that's. Will be barred from school dancing is extra curricular activities or receiving a yearbook. Elementary students won't be included villain class trips or participate in afterschool activities food provided at school will not be modified or strict. What ever heal that child walks the line can go to lunch and recess here it would before it. We're not. Under the old policy Cherry Hill public school district students always more than ten dollars would only be allowed tuna sandwich meals. A child whose family racked up twenty dollars at lunch debt would not be giving any food. They district says it never enforced that rule. Those who spoke to the school board meeting tonight don't want it banned from school activities because of outstanding lunch debts. What happened in my daughter's classroom when my daughter and class we can't go on build. What. Will all the children and other left me thinking to think about.

