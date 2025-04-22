The science that can protect Earth from climate change

ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee tackles one of the most common myths she hears about climate change.

April 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live