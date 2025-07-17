Science suggests using emojis may make you more likable

Dr. Helen Riess, founder of Empathetics, discusses World Emoji Day, observed annually on July 17—the date shown on the calendar emoji.

July 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live