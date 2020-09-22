SCOTUS expert: Trump appointee could upend decades-old legal precedents

More
Professor Deborah Pearlstein discusses the judicial records of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and Judge Barbara Lagoa, and how a judge chosen by President Donald Trump could reshape America.
5:41 | 09/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for SCOTUS expert: Trump appointee could upend decades-old legal precedents

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:41","description":"Professor Deborah Pearlstein discusses the judicial records of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and Judge Barbara Lagoa, and how a judge chosen by President Donald Trump could reshape America.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73155451","title":"SCOTUS expert: Trump appointee could upend decades-old legal precedents ","url":"/US/video/scotus-expert-trump-appointee-upend-decades-legal-precedents-73155451"}