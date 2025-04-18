SCOTUS to hear Trump bid on birthright citizenship

The Supreme Court said it would hear expedited oral arguments in May over Pres. Trump's emergency request to rollback nationwide injunctions against his executive order to end birthright citizenship.

April 18, 2025

