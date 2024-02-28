SCOTUS to hear Trump’s case pushing for immunity from prosecution

ABC News’ Linsey’s Davis spoke with legal contributor Kim Whele about the Supreme Court’s decision to hear former President Trump’s case pushing for immunity from criminal prosecution.

February 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live