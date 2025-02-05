Screaming match erupts among house lawmakers over motion to subpoena Elon Musk

Democrats on the House Oversight Committee attempted to subpoena Elon Musk to testify but the procedural motion quickly turned into screaming and name-calling.

February 5, 2025

